Corbyn 'not at all worried' about new Tory leader

British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has insisted he is "not in the slightest" bit worried about going up against Boris Johnson in a general election.

Mr Corbyn said the party has most candidates selected in marginal constituencies and a "summer campaign plan" is in place. He added that Labour also has many policy announcements ready.

Asked if he was worried about competing with Mr Johnson at the next election, Mr Corbyn told Sky's 'Sophy Ridge On Sunday': "Not in the slightest. We'll go out there and we'll make our case.

"I don't get involved in personal abuse, I don't make any personal abuse, I don't do personal, as far as I'm concerned the issues are too serious."

He added: "I've got my summer campaign plan in place, we've got most of our candidates selected.

Mr Corbyn would not say exactly when he would call a vote of no confidence against Mr Johnson but said he would "look at the situation" when Parliament returns in September.

He added: "Parliament gets back in September and I think it's at that point we will look at the situation.

"But it's also up to the prime minister and what he decides to do as well because if he is trying to take us out on a no-deal Brexit at the end of October we will oppose that.

"I can guarantee you this, we will do everything to prevent a no-deal Brexit, we will do everything to challenge this government, and we will do it at a time of our choosing."

Asked about a recent BBC 'Panorama' documentary on anti-Semitism allegations in the Labour Party, Mr Corbyn said: "I was upset at the feelings of some of our former staff, what they said."

