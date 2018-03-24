Corbyn faces backlash over sacking of Smith

Mr Smith was replaced as shadow Northern Ireland secretary after calling for a second European Union referendum.

Mr Smith said he had been sacked for his views on the "damage" Brexit will do to the UK's economy and the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Smith, who unsuccessfully challenged Mr Corbyn for the party leadership in 2016, won public support from pro-EU Labour figures - with former Northern Ireland secretary Lord Hain accusing the Labour leader of a "terrible Stalinist purge".