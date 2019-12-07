Corbyn claims 'cold, hard evidence' of plan for border in Irish Sea

Mr Corbyn said the leaked document, marked "official, sensitive", provides the "cold, hard evidence" that the British prime minister has been "misleading" people about his withdrawal deal.

Mr Corbyn said it was proof that there would be customs checks between Britain and Northern Ireland after Brexit.

"This is cold, hard evidence that categorically shows the impact a damaging Brexit deal would have," he said.

The 15-page document appeared to be a slideshow prepared by the Treasury and is titled "NI Protocol: Unfettered Access To The UKIM".

The document, he said, paints a "damning picture" of the prime minister's deal, especially when it comes to Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, former British prime ministers John Major and Tony Blair urged UK voters yesterday not to vote for the parties they once led.

The two former prime ministers made an unprecedented intervention in support of tactical voting to block a Tory majority in next week's election.

Tribal loyalty

John Major urged voters not to follow "tribal loyalty" and endorsed three independent candidates, all former Tories now running against the party.

The former Conservative leader was speaking by video message at a rally in London alongside Mr Blair, under the banner "Stop The Brexit Landslide".

Mr Blair suggested that he supported voting tactically to stop the Conservatives - even if it meant voting for candidates other than Labour.

He spoke at the rally organised by Vote for a Final Say, a campaign group targeting 25 key marginal seats to stop a Tory majority.

Mr Blair said: "This is the final chance for a final say. It's not one general election but 650 individual ones.

Meanwhile, John Major said the general election was the "final chance" to change the course of Brexit and endorsed Tories who lost the party whip after rebelling over Brexit.

Responding to John Major's comments, Boris Johnson said: "I think it's very sad and I think that he is wrong, and I think that he represents a view that is outdated, alas, greatly that I respect him and his record, and I think that what we need to do now is honour the will of the people and get Brexit done."

Irish Independent