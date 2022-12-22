| 6.1°C Dublin

Controversial transgender law reforms passed by Scottish parliament

Supporters of For Women Scotland and the Scottish Feminist Network take part in a demonstration outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, ahead of the vote on the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill. PA Expand

Supporters of For Women Scotland and the Scottish Feminist Network take part in a demonstration outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, ahead of the vote on the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill. PA

Craig Paton

Members of the Scottish Parliament have voted to pass controversial gender legislation that allows transgender people to self-identify.

The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill passed by 86 votes to 39 on Thursday and will remove the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC), as is the case in Ireland.

