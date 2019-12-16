Contest to succeed Corbyn under way as Labour MP denies calling voters 'stupid'

The shadow foreign secretary, who is believed to be eyeing a shot at taking over the top job from her ally, accused a colleague of sharing a "total and utter lie" yesterday.

Former minister Caroline Flint, who lost her seat in the former stronghold of Don Valley during the catastrophic election for Labour, claimed Ms Thornberry had told a colleague: "I'm glad my constituents aren't as stupid as yours."

Ms Thornberry roundly rejected the allegation and is understood to be consulting with lawyers over the claim as the battle to succeed Mr Corbyn began bringing longstanding tensions within the party to the surface.

"The quote Caroline attributed to me today is a total and utter lie," the Islington South and Finsbury MP tweeted.

"I've never said that to anyone, nor anything like it, nor would I ever think it.

"Whatever our differences, let's not sink into that gutter."

Ms Flint had been highly critical of "ardent Remainers" within the party, citing among them Ms Thornberry and shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer, for having "contributed to sacrificing 59 seats" during Thursday's election.

She told Sky's 'Sophy Ridge On Sunday': "I don't believe anybody who have been the architects of our European policy in the last few years is credible to be leader - I don't think they can win back these seats.

"Keir Starmer led us to a policy that did not listen to Labour Leave voices who urged caution, he led us down the path of a second referendum, and I'm afraid Emily Thornberry did as well - she said to one of my colleagues, 'I'm glad my constituents aren't as stupid as yours'."

Meanwhile, shadow chancellor John McDonnell has apologised for the party's catastrophic election result, saying "I own this disaster", as the battle to succeed Mr Corbyn heated up.

He said "if anyone's to blame, it's me, full stop", but also cited Brexit and the media for having "demonised" the Labour leader ahead of the dismal defeat.

Mr Corbyn's key ally joined the leader in apologising as the post-mortem examination was in full swing, with potential candidates to replace the leader setting out their stalls.

Key figures in the current leadership were tipping shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey, but backbenchers Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips were testing the waters for a challenge.

Mr McDonnell followed the outgoing leader in apologising for losing dozens of seats across the north and the midlands to the Tories on Thursday, which saw Labour's worst result since 1935.

"It's on me, let's take it on the chin, I own this disaster so I apologise to all those wonderful Labour MPs who have lost their seats and who worked so hard," Mr McDonnell told 'The Andrew Marr Show' on the BBC.

But he also said he does "blame the media" which he said "demonised" Mr Corbyn "for four years solid, every day".

He predicted the leadership change will take place in eight to 10 weeks, tipping Ms Long-Bailey as having the ability to be "a brilliant leader".

Mr McDonnell also praised shadow cabinet ministers Angela Rayner, Dawn Butler and Richard Burgon, who himself was backing Ms Long-Bailey and said he is "considering" running as her deputy.

He said the next leader should be a woman - which would make her the first to lead the party - and said it was "most probably time for a non-metropolitan" candidate as he said "we need a northern voice".

Wigan MP Ms Nandy, a former shadow energy secretary, told Marr that she was "seriously thinking" about running for the leadership.

Irish Independent