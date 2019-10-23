Container where 39 people were found dead in Essex hadn't been in Ireland in past week, but lorry cab left Dublin Port for Holyhead

The lorry cab, which is owned by a company based in Ireland, brought the container to an industrial park in Essex where it was opened and the bodies discovered this morning.

The group includes 38 adults and one young person aged in their teens. The driver (25), from Northern Ireland, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Gardaí believe the truck left Dublin Port on October 20 for Holyhead, but believe the victims had never been transported in a container in Ireland.

While a container did travel with this vehicle from Dublin, gardaí are working on the assumption that this was not the container in which 39 people were found dead.

It’s understood these people were brought into the UK via mainland Europe and were picked by the truck which had come from Ireland.

Police cordon at the road leading to the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex Photo credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) are leading the probe here. They are liaising with British authorities.

The driver of the unit is understood to be from Co Armagh.

He collected the container after it had arrived in the UK from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

The Bulgarian Embassy in London received information about the registration from British police, the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container on the industrial estate Photo credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

"The Scania truck was registered in the city of Varna under the name of a company owned by an Irish citizen," the ministry said.

Gardaí are now trying to establish if the tractor unit had been in Holyhead with other loads during the past few weeks and this might have created the earlier confusion.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Irish authorities will investigate any suggestion of links to this country.

Fianna Fáil deputy leader, Dara Calleary, said important questions arose since there were reports that the container arrived in the UK via the Welsh port of Holyhead.

"It is important that Ireland does not become seen as a 'soft touch' for people trafficking," Mr Calleary told the Dáil.

The Taoiseach echoed the expressions of sympathy from the Fianna Fáil deputy leader and the Labour leader, Brendan Howlin, later added his voice to these.

Mr Varadkar said the discovery of 39 people dead in a lorry container in Essex was a terrible tragedy.

He said the Irish authorities needed more information on the issue of whether the truck travelled via Ireland to enter the UK. Mr Varadkar promised that any information to that effect would be fully investigated.

Verona Murphy, President of the Irish Road Haulage Association, said that the tragedy reflected the dangers facing migrants.

She said in a statement: "I am shocked and saddened to hear of the level of loss of human life in such tragic circumstances. I’d like to take this opportunity to remind our members to ensure that their drivers carry out their vehicle checks with utmost vigilance, in circumstances where they are traveling by ferry, at every appropriate opportunity.

"We do not yet know the details of how this container was transported and by what route and no assumptions can be made. However, the potentially horrendous consequences for migrants attempting to stow away on passing vehicles must be kept in mind, as well as the safety of drivers, at all times.

"It is a difficult part of our job as hauliers but it is a constant risk and can only be dealt with in a vigilant and professional manner."

Seamus Leheny, Northern Ireland policy manager for the Freight Transport Association, told PA: "If the lorry came from Bulgaria, getting into Britain via Holyhead is an unorthodox route.

"People have been saying that security and checks have been increased at places like Dover and Calais, so it might be seen as an easier way to get in by going from Cherbourg or Roscoff, over to Rosslare, then up the road to Dublin."

In a statement issued to media, Essex Police said; "We were called by colleagues from the ambulance service shortly before 1.40am this morning Wednesday 23 October following the discovery of a lorry container with people inside at Waterglade Industrial Park, Eastern Avenue, Grays.

"Emergency services arrived but sadly, 39 people were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Early indications suggest 38 are adults and one aged in their teens."

Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said: "This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened.

"We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process.

"We believe the lorry is from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead on Saturday 19 October and we are working closely with our partners to investigate.

"We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our enquiries continue.

"I appreciate this cordon is going to disrupt the activity of local businesses in the area and we will work to ensure that disruption is kept as short as possible. We are working with Thurrock Council to mitigate against any impact our investigation scene will have locally."

Essex Police have now set up a hotline for people to call who may be concerned about their relatives following the incident this morning.

The Casualty Bureau Numbers are 0800 056 0944 for callers living in the UK, or 0207 158 0010 for callers dialing from outside of the UK.

The police are urging anyone who has any information to submit it online here.

With additional reporting by Reuters and PA

