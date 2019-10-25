News Britain

Container deaths: Man (48) from Northern Ireland arrested on suspicion of trafficking people and manslaughter

"This is an incredibly sensitive and high-profile investigation, and we are working swiftly to gather as full a picture as possible as to how these people lost their lives," said Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Deputy chief constable Pippa Mills from Essex police said a fourth arrest has been made today, a 48-year-old man from Northern Ireland was arrested at Stansted Airport,  on suspicion of trafficking people and manslaughter.  

Deputy Chief Constable Mills urged the media not to speculate the nationality of the victims, stating officers "owed" it to families to get the investigation right.

This was a "fast moving" investigation she added, as it became clear the focus is increasingly being made on Ireland.

READ MORE: Migrant murders: 'I'm sorry mom, my path abroad doesn't succeed' - fears Vietnamese woman (26) among victims

Online Editors

