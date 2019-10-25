Deputy chief constable Pippa Mills from Essex police said a fourth arrest has been made today, a 48-year-old man from Northern Ireland was arrested at Stansted Airport, on suspicion of trafficking people and manslaughter.

Container deaths: Man (48) from Northern Ireland arrested on suspicion of trafficking people and manslaughter

Deputy Chief Constable Mills urged the media not to speculate the nationality of the victims, stating officers "owed" it to families to get the investigation right.

This was a "fast moving" investigation she added, as it became clear the focus is increasingly being made on Ireland.

More to follow...

Online Editors