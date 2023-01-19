| 2.8°C Dublin

Constance Marten: The runaway heiress, her convicted rapist partner and the painful rift at the heart of British aristocracy

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Handout photo issued by Greater Manchester Police of a CCTV image which is believed to be Constance Marten outside Harwich Port in Essex on Saturday. Ms Marten who along with Mark Gordon are missing with their new born baby, after their vehicle broke down near junction four (Farnworth, Bolton) of the M61 on Thursday. Police searching for a missing couple and their newborn child have released a CCTV image that is believed to be of the mother amid fears for their safety. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are appealing for Constance Marten to make contact and seek medical assistance. Issue date: Saturday January 7, 2023. Expand

Tom Ough

They abandoned their burning car on the hard shoulder of the M61 and fled – an aristocrat, a sex offender, and their baby, born just one or two days before. From the inferno near Bolton, thought to have destroyed all their belongings, they travelled first to Liverpool, then to Harwich in Essex, to Colchester and on to East Ham station in east London, over the course of two days.

That blurry CCTV footage from 7 January is the last confirmed sighting of 35-year-old Constance Marten, the heiress’s face wrapped in a red scarf, her baby swaddled inside her coat. Alongside her is 48-year-old convicted rapist Mark Gordon, his head covered and bowed away from the camera. Police, concerned for the health of the baby, have been searching for the couple, but they are thought to have with them a large amount of cash, allowing them to stay off the grid.

