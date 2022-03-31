Conservative MP comes out as trans after Boris Johnson’s gag at Tory gathering

Boris Johnson answering questions in front of the Liaison Committee in the House of Commons yesterday. Photo: House of Commons/PA Wire

Conservative MP for Bridgend Jamie Wallis who has come out as trans

A Tory MP has come out as trans and revealed in a highly personal statement that he was raped and blackmailed.

Jamie Wallis (37) has been praised for his bravery by UK prime minister Boris Johnson after revealing he is “not OK” and being open about having gender dysphoria.

The Bridgend MP said: “I have never lived my truth and I’m not sure how”, adding: “Perhaps it starts with telling everyone.”

The message was posted online just before 3am, after a gathering for Tory MPs at which Mr Johnson reportedly made a joke about trans issues.

At the dinner, Politico reported that Mr Johnson said: “Good evening, ladies and gentleman, or as (Labour leader) Keir Starmer would put it, people who are assigned female or male at birth.”

The row over trans rights has been a key battle in the so-called culture wars between Labour and the Conservatives.

Mr Johnson responded to Mr Wallis’s statement by saying: “Sharing this very intimate story would have taken an immense amount of courage.”

He said the story would “undoubtedly support others” and “the Conservative Party I lead will always give you, and everyone else, the love and support you need to be yourself”.

In his statement, Mr Wallis said: “I’m trans. Or to be more accurate, I want to be.

“I’ve been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and I’ve felt this way since I was a very young child. I had no intention of ever sharing this with you. I always imagined I would leave politics well before I ever said this out loud.

“There was a close call in April 2020 when someone blackmailed me, outed me to my father and sent photographs to other family members. He wanted £50,000 to keep quiet. The police were so supportive, so understanding and on this occasion the system worked.”

The MP said the offender was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison after admitting his guilt.

“For a while it seemed as though I would be able to get on with things and move on,” Mr Wallis wrote. “Being an MP and hiding something like this was always going to be tough, but I arrogantly assumed I was up for it. Well, I’m not.”

Detailing the rape, the MP said: “I ‘hooked up’ with someone who I met online and when I chose to say ‘no’ on the basis that he wouldn’t wear a condom he chose to rape me.

"I have not been myself since this incident and I don’t think I will ever recover. It is not something you ever forget, and it is not something you ever move on from. Since then things have really taken a tumble. I am not OK.”



