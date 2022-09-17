Confusion reigns as ‘baffled’ Harry and Meghan won’t appear at Buckingham Palace state reception

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will not be at Buckingham Palace for a state reception tomorrow night. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Pool via Reuters

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to have been uninvited to a state reception hosted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace on tomorrow evening.

The couple received an invitation to the grand event for world leaders and foreign royals earlier this week but are thought unlikely to attend after palace officials insisted it was only for working members of the British royal family.

It remained unclear last night why they had received a summons for an occasion that royal aides insisted they were not expected to attend.

Sources close to the pair appeared baffled, while palace aides continued to insist that they were not invited and were not expected to show up.

US President, Joe Biden, will be among hundreds of heads of state who will be welcomed to London on the eve of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Presidents and prime ministers from across the globe will arrive in London throughout the weekend alongside foreign royals, governor-generals and ambassadors.

As dusk falls tomorrow, they will be driven through the gates of Buckingham Palace before being entertained in the picture gallery and state apartments.

Despite the grandeur of their surroundings, the reception will be a muted affair, with guests asked to wear lounge suits or morning dress, with no hats or military decorations.

Guests will be greeted by royals including the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Earl and Countess of Wessex. Drinks and canapes will be served.

Guests will include ambassadors from North Korea and Iran as well as Empress Masako of Japan, who will accompany Emperor Naruhito, despite largely retreating from public life two decades ago.

The confusion over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s attendance follows similarly mixed messaging over Prince Harry’s right to wear military uniform this week.

It hints at a lack of communication between the US and UK camps as well as a lack of certainty over how to deal with Harry and Meghan as grieving members of the queen’s family.

It emerged yesterday that the king had given his personal permission for Prince Harry to wear uniform when he mounts a vigil at his grandmother’s coffin this evening. Harry will form a guard of honour in Westminster Hall alongside all seven of his cousins, from the eldest, Peter Phillips, 43, to the youngest, James, Viscount Severn, 14. The Prince of Wales will stand at the head of the coffin and his brother at the foot.

“At the King’s request, they will both be in uniform,” a palace source said.

The other grandchildren will be in morning coat and dark formal dress.

Prince William, 40, will be flanked by Zara Tindall, 41, and her brother Peter Phillips. Prince Harry, 38, will be flanked by Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 32, with Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and her brother the Viscount at the middle of the coffin.

“The grandchildren are very keen to pay their respects - just as their parents are doing,” the source added.