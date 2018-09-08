Concerns are growing over two children aged four and three months who are believed to have gone missing with their parents, police have said.

Concerns growing for missing children - aged four and three months

Lancashire Constabulary said officers are searching for Suria Ganhao and infant Leticia Almond after they were last seen on St Anne's Street in Preston Friday afternoon.

The children are believed to be with their parents, Sonia Duarte, 37 and Johnathan Almond, 30, the force said.

Sgt James Hesketh, of Preston Police said: "We are growing increasingly concerned about Suria and Leticia and I would urge anyone who sees anyone matching their description or who knows where they might be to get in touch.

"I would also ask the parents to contact us if they see this appeal to let us know the children are okay."

The children were last seen on St Anne's Street at around 2pm as they got in a dark coloured Vauxhall Corsa, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1097 of September 7.

Online Editors