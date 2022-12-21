Complaints pour in against Jeremy Clarkson after ‘hateful’ article about Meghan Markle

Jeremy Clarkson’s newspaper column attacking Meghan Markle has become the British media watchdog’s most complained-about article ever.

The UK Independent Press Standards Organisation’s (Ipso) said the piece, which was removed from The Sun’s website on Monday at Clarkson’s request, had received more than 17,500 complaints early yesterday.

The number surpassed the total number received last year – 14,355. ​

In the piece published on Friday, Clarkson wrote that he had dreamed of Meghan being paraded through British towns and publicly shamed, adding that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way”.

The article attracted criticism from high-profile figures, politicians, and his own daughter, Emily Clarkson.

A spokesman for the regulator said its process would take longer because of the volume of complaints.

A group of 64 MPs has written to the editor of The Sun, Victoria Newton, to condemn the article “in the strongest terms”.

The cross-party group said the “hateful” article had contributed to an “unacceptable climate of hatred and violence”. ​

The letter stated: “We are deeply concerned about the role modelling being promoted to young men and boys, that they can verbally attack women without a consequence or that it is OK to use violent language to address a woman that you might disagree with.

“You will no doubt know how violence against women and girls has surged across Britain in recent years. We must do better.

“Enough is enough. We cannot allow this type of behaviour to go unchecked any longer.

“We welcome The Sun’s retraction of the article, we now demand action is taken against Mr Clarkson and an unreserved apology is issued to Ms Markle immediately.

“We further demand definitive action is taken to ensure no article like this is ever published again.”