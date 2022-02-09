Company takes entire staff on all-expenses-paid holiday to Tenerife

A recruitment firm is treating its employees to an all-expenses-paid holiday to the Canary Islands, to thank them for their work during the pandemic.

Yolk Recruitment Ltd in Cardiff, Wales, is flying its entire 55-strong staff to the island of Tenerife in April, to kick back on a four-day break.

“Yolk Folk are off to Tenerife. That’s everyone. Not just the top billers or those that played a part in our historic 2021 results, but everyone,” the company wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Even new hires who joined the team in the first few weeks of 2022 will get to go along on the Spanish jolly, on which the company is splurging £100,000.

Staffers will get to lounge at the stylish H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Playa de La Enramada, on the island’s west coast, in the Canaries’ famously balmy spring temperatures.

“Our purpose is building a culture where everyone wins! Which means no one can be left behind on this all-inclusive company holiday,” the post continued.

“We might be one of the first Cardiff-based companies for such a company-wide (not just target hitters), all expenses paid employee holiday and that’s only possible because we strive to be bright, bold, better in everything we do, internally and externally.”

Chief commercial officer Pavan Arora says: “2020 was a really tough time on our whole industry - we went from the jobs market being put on hold to going into overdrive.

“Our staff have been on a journey, from going to remote working to hybrid back to remote...so we just wanted to put our arms around everyone and say thank you for the last two years.

“It’s employee care and we want to make sure everyone feels appreciated for the hard work they’ve done over the past two years.”

Yolk isn’t the first company to show their appreciation with a spot of travel - in 2021, Spanx founder Sara Blakely celebrated closing a $1.2bn deal by treating all employees to two first class Delta plane tickets to anywhere in the world, throwing in $10,000 cash to spend on the trip.