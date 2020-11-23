'Common knowledge' that Grenfell firm relied on fire safety test cert from 'old technology', inquiry hears

People at the Grenfell Memorial Community Mosaic at the base of the tower block (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

It was "common knowledge" that Kingspan was relying on a fire safety test certificate from "old technology" for the materials used on Grenfell Tower, an inquiry has heard.

Staff at Kingspan were aware that a 2005 test of their K15 product was done with materials that had a different fire performance to that sold from 2006 onwards, according to Ivor Meredith, a former staff member.

The evidence comes just one month after it was confirmed that test certificates for K15 from the 2005 tests had been withdrawn.

A letter sent to the inquiry from Kingspan dated October 23 - shown in full to Monday's hearing - read: "We have undertaken a comprehensive review of all past and current test data which relates to K15."

It added: "It became apparent that the K15 manufactured in 2005 would not be representative of the product currently sold on the market from 2006 to today.

"While both products are still phenolic foam, Kingspan is now of the view that there are sufficient differences to consider withdrawing the test report."

Mr Meredith was asked by inquiry lawyer Kate Grange QC: "Why did Kingspan continue to rely on the 2005 test data after September 2006 when the new technology was introduced?"

"It was very difficult - although I was constantly pushing back trying to box out the formulations used and the different characteristics of the product - I was basically being told that the materials were the same, the new technology was essentially better."

He added: "But it performed differently in fire.

"I wouldn't say worse, it just performed differently."

During questioning he also admitted it was "common knowledge" that the 2005 data was based on old tech.

Kingspan K15 insulation was used in the flammable cladding system mounted on to Grenfell Tower, alongside Celotex RS5000.

The K15 product was used in a smaller amount than the RS5000, after supply issues made it more difficult to get a hold of enough Celotex material to complete the job, the inquiry previously heard.

The news about Kingspan's testing comes after Celotex employees were questioned about the manipulation of a fire safety test to secure a pass for its combustible RS5000 product for use on high-rise buildings.

Falsifying technical drawings and failing to declare that a fire-resistant magnesium oxide material had been included in the test were among methods staff used to beat the test in 2014, lawyers have heard.

The inquiry continues on Tuesday with more evidence from Mr Meredith.

