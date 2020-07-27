Common flu vaccine 'cuts the risk of dementia by almost a fifth'

The flu jab could cut the risk of dementia by almost a fifth, according to a study that suggests vaccinating younger people could be beneficial.

Research presented at the Alzheimer's Association international conference suggests that infections in those with dementia could increase the risk of death almost seven- fold. Meanwhile, a study from the University of Texas suggests that the jab could cut the chance of developing the condition by 17pc.

The study of 9,000 people found the protective link between the flu vaccine and the risk of Alzheimer's was strongest for those who received their first vaccine at a younger age - with those who received their first flu shot at age 60 benefited more than those who had it at 70.

It was presented alongside research by the University of Copenhagen involving 1.5 million people, which suggests that those with dementia have 6.5-fold risk of dying after any infection.

Albert Amran, a researcher from McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Centre at Houston, said: "Our study suggests that regular use of a very accessible and relatively cheap intervention - the flu shot - may significantly reduce risk of Alzheimer's dementia.

"More research is needed to explore the biological mechanism for this effect - why and how it works - which is important as we explore effective preventive therapies for Alzheimer's."

Dr Rosa Sancho, of Alzheimer's Research UK, said the link between the jab and a lower dementia risk was "intriguing". "This study indicates there is a benefit of having one flu vaccination on dementia risk," she said.

"It is difficult to speculate on the reasons behind this link, and understanding why a seasonal flu vaccine is linked to reduced dementia risk is an important avenue for further research.

"This does not mean that Alzheimer's disease is caused by the common flu and there are potential non-biological explanations for this association, such as people who get the flu vaccine being more likely to take other steps to protect their health."

The charity said people with dementia and their loved-ones had been hit hard by Covid-19.

Dr Sancho said: "The pandemic has also highlighted the serious nature of infectious diseases, as well as the importance of vaccination. With dementia affecting nearly one million people in the UK, we must also consider the impact of infections, and preventing them, on dementia risk." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

