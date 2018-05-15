A COMMERCIAL pilot battered his estranged wife to death when she wouldn't lower the asking price of their home, a court has heard heard.

Commercial pilot 'battered wife to death when she wouldn't lower asking price of home', court hears

Andrew McIntosh, 54, is accused of murdering mum-of-one Patricia McIntosh, known as Trish, 56, in a fit of "rage, anger and frustration."

She was found dead in the kitchen of her £300,000 (€340,000) bungalow in Knightcote, Warks, by police in a pool of blood having suffered multiple facial injuries. McIntosh, who worked for UK airline TUI, was arrested half an hour later at 9.45pm on November 15 last year after being stopped in his car 18 miles away in Rugby, Warks.

He admitted to police he had "battered" his wife when she would not agree to dropping the sale price of the property - called Grassyard - where she was still living. Warwick Crown Court heard McIntosh had stopped living at the marital home - which the couple moved into after their marriage three-and-a-half years ago - when they separated.

Despite earning more than £100,000 a year McIntosh was "under financial pressure" due to paying costs to his first wife, the mortgage on the marital home and his own rent. McIntosh said after he asked her to drop the price of the home he "lost control" and grabbed a saucepan from the stove full of peas and water. He told police "I smashed her with it" and repeatedly kicked her before describing how his wife made "dull screams" and "gurgling sounds" as she lay dying.

Prosecutor Peter Grieves-Smith said: "The prosecution say he was consumed with rage when he attacked her and intended to kill her." Alexander Kolar, Home Office forensic pathologist, highlighted 34 external injuries to Patricia McIntosh's body, including a fractured nose and significant bruising.

Father-of-two McIntosh, of Woolscott, Warks, denies murdering his wife, who worked as a nail technician, claiming manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

The trial, which is expected to last two weeks, continues.

Telegraph.co.uk