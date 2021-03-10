Comments on race ‘concerning but recollections vary’, says queen as royals vow to address Meghan claims

Queen Elizabeth reacted last night to Harry and Meghan’s claims about racism in the British royal family, saying their allegations would be "taken very seriously", but adding that "recollections may vary".

In what is expected to be the monarch’s final word on the matter, she said the family was "saddened" to hear of the extent of the couple's difficulties but that they would deal with it privately.

In the most damaging claim in her televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, the 39-year-old duchess alleged that when she was pregnant with her son Archie, "concerns" were raised with her husband, Prince Harry, by a family member about how dark his skin might be. The palace statement is unlikely to dampen speculation about who made the comments, particularly as it suggests the individual is known, but disputes how the conversation had been portrayed.

The queen's words that "recollections may vary" suggest the family does not agree with everything the Sussexes stated as fact. Buckingham Palace had come under pressure to respond to the couple's interview, finally releasing a 61-word statement at 5.26pm, 40 hours after it first aired in the US. The statement, sent on behalf of the queen, said: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members."

The statement is understood to have been written on Monday, but the queen opted to "sleep on it" before rushing anything out.

The 94-year-old monarch, Prince Charles and Prince William were all involved in the crisis talks.

"We would rather it was considered and right, than rushed and wrong," one aide said. Charles (72) is understood to be "deeply concerned" about the racism allegations, and feels "let down" by his son and daughter-in-law, whom he had supported "more than he would care to say".

A source close to him said the "incendiary" interview had caused pain and division and that trust in the couple had been eroded. Charles responded with nervous chuckle as he was asked about the interview yesterday morning while visiting a vaccine centre in London. But he did not elaborate when asked his opinion.

Senior royals are understood to be concerned that the Sussexes conflated what they considered to be family matters with the "business" of being a working member of ‘The Firm’.

The duchess said she had contemplated suicide but was rebuffed when she sought help from the HR department, as she "wasn't staff".

It is thought the royal family will attempt to deal with the crisis by reopening lines of communication with the Sussexes in the hope they can discuss their concerns privately.

The interview was watched by 12.4 million viewers in Britain and 17.1 million in the United States. It has proved divisive among the British public, with some believing it showed how outdated and intolerant the institution was, while others decried it as a self-serving assault that neither the queen nor her family deserved.

Prince Harry told Oprah in the interview that the royal family had an unhealthy silent agreement with the British tabloids and that the family was paranoid about the media turning on them.

“There is a level of control by fear that has existed for generations,” Harry said.

Meanwhile, talk show host Piers Morgan has quit the Good Morning Britain after making controversial comments about Meghan.

The UK’s media watchdog said it had launched an investigation into the show under its harm and offence rules after getting more than 41,000 complaints about Morgan’s comments.

On yesterday’s episode, Morgan stormed off the set of the programme following a heated discussion with a fellow presenter about Harry and Meghan’s allegations about racism in the royal family.

ITV, which produces Good Morning Britain accepted his resignation, saying: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.”

