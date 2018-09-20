Denis Norden, the former host of 'It'll Be Alright on the Night' and comedy writer, has died aged 96.

Comedy writer and king of the blooper reel Norden dies at 96

The television presenter, whose career on screen kicked off in 1951, passed away yesterday morning after spending "many weeks" at the Royal Free Hospital in north London.

Armed with his trademark clipboard, Mr Norden fronted the ITV bloopers show for 29 years from 1977 until his retirement in 2006.

After stepping down from TV presenting, he gave a lot of attention to raising awareness of macular disease, a degenerative eye condition from which he suffered.

Mr Norden's children, Nick and Maggie Norden, said in a statement: "He gave his laughter-mongering to so many. He will be in our hearts forever."

