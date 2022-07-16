Come Together – no, not there – Google Maps sends Beatles fans to wrong Abbey Road zebra crossing

Fans have been spotted recreating the iconic album cover in the wrong place. Photo: Iain MacMillan/Apple Corps

Abbey Road residents and traders have told how Beatles tourists are visiting the wrong zebra crossing as a result of a Google Maps error.

Dozens of people are re-creating the band’s 1969 Abbey Road album cover on a crossing about 1km from the real scene, which is close to the studios where the group recorded tracks including Come Together and Here Comes the Sun.

It appears the visitors are being sent to the wrong location by Google Maps, which directs people to the crossing near the Abbey Medical Centre.

Uber drivers have also left travellers to pose in the wrong location after following Google’s directions.

Three groups of tourists who posed for pictures on the wrong crossing in the space of two hours yesterday said they were directed to that spot after searching for Abbey Road on Google Maps.

Leilani May, 16, a Californian who is travelling around Europe with friends, said: “That’s embarrassing, we were taking a picture on a random spot.

“We were wondering why nobody else was here. It’s Google Maps’ fault.”

Oscar Munoz (45), who was on holiday from Mexico with his wife Ana (42), said: “We are both Beatles fans and wanted the picture so we came here, but Google maps sent us to the wrong place – we’re going back tomorrow. It’s 10 minutes wasted.”

Shion Hayasaka (35), who lives by the road markings in north-west London, said: “I’ve seen them once or twice. I saw them doing the Beatles walk and that’s how I knew it was them.

“I almost told them and then I thought they are just having a lovely time, I don’t want to ruin their day.”

A worker at the Almas restaurant opposite the crossing said: “It’s serious when you go back to your country and realise it’s not the right one.

“I’ve even seen Uber drivers drop them off here. I guess they are using Google maps, so it’s not really their fault.”

Google was asked to comment on the issue.

