College sparks backlash after removing Pride flag amid ‘political neutrality’ concerns

A Cambridge college has sparked a backlash after taking down an LGBTQ+ flag amid “political neutrality” concerns.

Gonville and Caius College raised the multi-coloured Pride flag at the beginning of February to mark the start of LGBT History Month.

However, the college council has since voted to ban flags other than the official Caius banner from its flagpole, claiming that its own logo “is a symbol which unites all in the Caius community”.

A spokesman for the college added that choosing to fly its own flag helps avoid “concerns regarding political neutrality” and “the difficulty of the choosing between the plurality of good causes for which a flag could be flown”.

However, students have condemned the decision, with some left feeling “betrayed” by the 673-year-old institution.

Masters student Natasha Naidu wrote: “Feeling betrayed to learn that the Caius College Council voted to ban the flying of any flag other than the college banner at Caius, just a day after the progressive pride flag was flown for the first time.”

PhD student Anthony Bridgen said he was “bitterly disappointed” by the decision.

He added: “This regressive decision is of huge detriment to work to improve access, diversity and equality at Caius over the past years.

‘It is symbolic of an entrenched, majority cis male, majority white, majority fusty fellowship who neither know nor want to know about the injustices faced by minorities.”

Professor Pippa Rogerson, who is the College Master, said: “Gonville and Caius College remains firmly committed to making college a place where everyone feels welcome, and where everyone can thrive.

“It is incumbent on us all to make changes to improve diversity and eradicate discrimination and we are working as a community at Caius to support and boost representation.”

In a statement, the college said: “Gonville and Caius College is committed to improving diversity and eradicating discrimination.

“The college flag is a symbol which unites all in the Caius community.

“Choosing to fly only the college flag avoids concerns regarding political neutrality and the difficulty of choosing between the plurality of good causes for which a flag could be flown.”

