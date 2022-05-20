Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy’s libel trial puts final nail in coffin of WAG dream

It has been compared to a Greek tragedy, labelled the greatest sting operation of all time, and dubbed a period drama “with balayage and Botox”.

Everything in the Wagatha Christie trial has been analysed forensically.

There have been interviews with the courtroom artist about those less than flattering sketches, cost reports of all the outfits worn, and podcasts about boat trips to the North Sea.

There’s even been an impassioned plea from poor old Peter Andre asking if everyone could kindly refrain from comparing his penis to a chipolata.

But at the end of one of most anticipated trials in showbiz history, are we any closer to really understanding the world of the WAGS?

On one hand, everyone in the world knows we have better things to be doing than listening to two very rich women, whose husbands play football, argue about Insta stories.

But on the other hand, did you hear what Rebekah allegedly said to that FA official? And how do you manage to wipe so many WhatsApp messages?

Some believe the closing statements in the case mark “the end of an era”.

The Daily Telegraph proclaimed “RIP WAGS” as things wound up in the High Court yesterday.

But in truth, the term “WAG” and “WAG culture” is a thing of the past. Were it not for the pun “Wagatha Christie”, using WAG nowadays would feel about as current as whipping out a Motorola flip phone.

One of the reasons this case has been such a source of fascination is that it taps back into a nostalgia for an era we currently have a collective obsession with – the Noughties.

“WAG culture hit its zenith in the mid-2000s, and we have had this 2000s nostalgia of late,” 2FM pop culture expert, and host of the podcast Housewives And Me Conor Behan says.

“Both people waxing lyrical about that time and people looking back and seeing what didn’t work… I think we are almost cresting the wave of peak Noughties nostalgia.”

A lot of people following the trial won’t have been paying the same amount of attention to Wayne’s developing career as Derby County manager, or to the launch of Coleen’s children’s clothing line.

“There is an element of ‘Where are they now?’’’ Conor says. “It feels like you are checking in with someone who has been a figure from pop culture.”

When Coleen Rooney posted the details of her sleuthing on Instagram three years ago, it was explosive. It jolted us back, and we knew that eventually things were going to come to a head. “[The trial] feels like season five of a show you have been watching for years and now you are getting to the finale,” Conor Behan says.

TV producer Debbie O’Donnell agrees. “It feels like reality TV,” she says. You couldn’t write it.”

If this is the big finale, then when did season one kick off?

Let’s cast our minds back to 2006, and the quaint and quiet German town Baden-Baden.

The World Cup was in full flight but sports reports were secondary for many of us.

The real story was what the wives and girlfriends (WAGs) were up to.

Coleen McLaughlin, Victoria Beckham, Alex Curran and Cheryl Tweedy were dubbed “hooligans with Visa cards” as stories of their table-top dancing and shopping sprees became red-top fodder.

There were endless stories about the sun-soaked holidays these women went on, and the €1,000 handbags they carried.

But even back then those at the centre of the media frenzy were not enamoured with the term.

“It is silly to lump us all together like that,” Coleen said in 2010.

“We are all just individuals who get on and do our own thing, and we deserve to be treated as individuals.”

By the time Rebekah Vardy met and married Jamie Vardy in 2016, the days of Baden-Baden were long gone.

By then, there had been a critical shift in the symbiotic relationship between the wives and girlfriends and the press, thanks to the emergence of social media.

Irish freelance photographer Mark Doyle remembers that shift happening.

When Coleen visited Ireland to promote her Littlewoods collection in 2012 she stopped off to have a drink in O’Donoghue’s pub on Dublin’s Merrion Row.

Coleen gazumped the press photographers by sharing a selfie of herself enjoying a glass of Guinness. “Would be rude not to,” she wrote.

“We were getting her walking from the bar to the taxi when the shot was her having the glass of Guinness,” he says. “The smartphone was a killer.”

But for some celebrities or celebrity spouses it gave them agency and a control.

“Now you take the photo. You post a photo of yourself... so you control the narrative… [celebrities] are circumventing the need to be in Elle or Vogue or whatever,” Conor Behan said.

Our interest and fascination with who celebrities and famous footballers are dating has not diminished.

In fact, arguably we are more invested in the minutiae of their lives than ever before.

The Wagatha Christie case has been so arresting because it demonstrated that despite that power shift, some celebrities still feel a need to try to control coverage of themselves.

Away from the gloss of their million pound lifestyles, the issues at the heart of the trial – betrayal, deception, treachery, and pride – are highly relatable.

As for what the two women stand to gain?

“This case should have never gone to court,” Trinity professor and defamation law expert Neville Cox says.

“I cannot see what is in it for [Vardy]… You sue to protect your good name. Is she really restoring her good name? Or has it been tarnished irreparably by what’s appeared in cross-examination?”

Many believe Coleen has emerged well: determined, savvy and astute.

She’s even reported to have signed a deal with Netflix about the case – maybe by the time it is released our 2000s nostalgia will have waned, or perhaps it will be an incentive not to cancel your subscription.