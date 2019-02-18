Climate protesters block London fashion events

More than 100 campaigners joined the Extinction Rebellion group's march as they urged fashion brands to tackle an "ecological emergency".

Demonstrations began when a crowd rallied outside Victoria Beckham's morning event at the Tate Britain. A larger group then moved to the event's main venue at The Strand where it blocked roads carrying a banner with the message "Rebel for life".

Nuala Gathercole Lam, from Extinction Rebellion, said: "We ask the fashion industry, 'who do you want to listen to, the youth and the future, or the words of our current prime minister, whose government is criminally neglecting the UK's agreed responsibilities under the Paris agreement in the face of the ecological emergency?'"

Irish Independent