Climate change campaigners dismayed after Rishi Sunak decides to skip Cop27 global environmental summit

Rishi Sunak will not attend next month’s Cop27 green summit, No 10 has said, after he downgraded the role of environment minister in his Cabinet reshuffle.

Downing Street announced the Prime Minister will not head to the gathering in Egypt to which his predecessor Liz Truss had intended to go.

A spokesman said he remains “absolutely committed” to tackling climate change but needs to tackle “pressing domestic commitments”.

Alok Sharma, who was the minister responsible for overseeing Cop26 last year, will negotiate for the UK at the summit in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Mr Sunak will be working on plans for the Autumn Budget statement, which was delayed from its Hallowe’en publication date until November 17.

His decision not to attend was criticised by political opponents who said it demonstrated a “massive failure of leadership” on the world stage.

Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow climate change secretary, accused the prime minister of not “even bothering to turn up” to the landmark conference.

“What Rishi Sunak obviously fails to understand is that tackling the climate crisis isn’t just about our reputation and standing abroad, but the opportunities for lower bills, jobs and energy security it can deliver at home,” he said.

The annual presidency of Cop, which has been held by Britain for the last year, will be formally handed over to Egypt at the meeting.

Caroline Lucas, a Green MP, said the fact that Mr Sunak will not be there was “a shameful way” to end the UK’s tenure in charge of the global green drive.

“The new PM’s decision not to attend Cop27 makes a mockery of any government claims on continued climate leadership,” she said.

This was echoed by Greenpeace, which said the decision suggested Mr Sunak does not take the environment “seriously enough”.

“The UK Government is supposed to hand over the Cop presidency to their Egyptian counterparts at next month’s summit,” said Rebecca Newsom, its head of politics. “For Rishi Sunak not to show up is like a runner failing to turn up with the baton at a crucial stage of the relay.”

Downing Street said senior ministers would go to the summit, which will run from November 6 to 18. A spokesman said: “We remain committed to net zero and to leading international and domestic action to tackle climate change. The UK is forging ahead of many other countries on net zero.

“We will obviously continue to work closely with Egypt as the hosts of Cop27 and to make sure that all countries are making progress on the historic commitments they made at the Glasgow climate pact.”

It came after No 10 confirmed Mr Sunak has reversed the decision of his predecessor to upgrade the role of environment minister to a Cabinet position. Graham Stuart was reappointed to the job yesterday but was stripped of his entitlement to attend meetings of the top team. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

