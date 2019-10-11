A protester lay on top of a plane while another forced a jet to turn around on the runway as climate change activists descended on London City Airport, causing some flight disruption as the number of arrests this week topped 1,000.

Climate activist lies on top of plane in protests at airport

Protest organisers Extinction Rebellion had vowed to occupy the airport's terminal and shut down operations for three days as part of its action in the British capital.

The airport said two flights were cancelled but it had run an almost complete schedule of flights.

One man, former British paralympian cyclist James Brown, lay himself across the top of the body of a British Airways jet. "I managed to get on the roof," Mr Brown said in a video he posted online. "This is all about the climate and ecological crisis."

He was eventually removed. The flight to Amsterdam had to be cancelled and a spokeswoman for BA said "we are investigating what happened as a matter of urgency".

The group said it was protesting plans to expand the airport.

An Aer Lingus plane was forced to stop taxiing and return to its gate when a passenger got up to give a speech about climate change.

"I'm sorry to disturb everybody here. We have two generations of human civilisation left if we carry on doing what we're doing," the unnamed man said in a video of the incident.

Aer Lingus said that a passenger was removed from the flight to Dublin due to "disruptive behaviour on board".

Irish Independent