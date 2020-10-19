Civil servant arrested under UK Official Secrets Act

Scotland Yard said a man has been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Official Secrets Acts. (stock photo)

A man has been arrested by counter-terrorism officers on suspicion of offences under the Official Secrets Act and misconduct in a public office, Scotland Yard said.

It comes amid reports by the Mail on Sunday that a civil servant was arrested in connection with an investigation into leaked diplomatic cables which led the UK's ambassador to Washington to resign.

Kim Darroch was forced to stand down last year after messages he wrote criticising the Trump White House as "inept" and "dysfunctional" were leaked to the press.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said officers from the force's Counter Terrorism Command arrested a man in London last Tuesday "on suspicion of offences under the Official Secrets Act and misconduct in a public office".

"The man was taken to a London police station and was subsequently released on police bail to a date in mid-­November," the spokesman said in a statement.

The Mail on Sunday reported that the civil servant is believed to be employed at the Department for International Trade, which the newspaper said has suspended him on full pay amid its own inquiry. The department did not respond to a request for comment.

Mr Darroch resigned from his post in Washington in July 2019, saying his position had become "impossible" following the leak which prompted the US president to brand him "a very stupid guy" with whom the White House could not work.

Boris Johnson, a Tory leadership candidate at the time, faced stiff criticism for failing to fully support the diplomat.

Following the incident, MPs said a "corrosive culture of leaking" at the heart of Whitehall should be tackled with a robust approach and tougher sanctions.

