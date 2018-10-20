City worker banned from every London pub after racist attack

A city worker has been banned from every pub in London after a judge ruled he cannot handle his drink.

Robert Tolley, a father of two who works as a divisional director at EC3 Brokers, had been drinking for six hours at a lunchtime leaving party before he launched an unprovoked racist attack on two members of the public.

A court heard he bumped into Sheikh Ahmed and Sayema Khanom at Liverpool Street Station. While on an escalator, he pushed Mr Ahmed and apparently threw a punch in his direction and made racist comments.

District Judge Snow said: "Since you cannot control yourself while you are drinking, we are going to try and curb your drinking."

Tolley has been told he cannot enter any pub, bar or nightclub in Greater London, or Wiltshire, where he lives, for a year. The Campaign for Real Ale says there are 3,823 pubs in Greater London.

Irish Independent