City of York in bid to distance itself from Prince Andrew

Britain’s Prince Andrew on a 2007 visit to New Zealand. His honorary military roles were removed this week, Buckingham Palace announced. Photo: Marty Melville/Getty Images

Calls have been made for Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, to lose the title linking him to the Yorkshire city with a “unique connection to the crown and the monarch”.

A senior member of City of York Council has begun a campaign to strip him of the title after Queen Elizabeth removed his honorary military roles and he gave up his use of the HRH style following the legal developments in the United States.

Darryl Smalley, Liberal Democrat executive member for culture, leisure and communities on the council, said: “York’s unique connection to the crown and the monarch is an important part of our city’s legacy, history and a great source of pride.

“No one is above the law and all allegations should rightly be fully investigated, particularly following the recent distressing court cases.

“We stand with all victims, whose harrowing stories have shocked us all.

“While Prince Andrew re- mains innocent until proven guilty, Buckingham Palace and the government must consider the implications of these troubling allegations moving forward.

“Having been stripped of his military roles and royal patronages by the queen, he should also now relinquish his title as Duke of York.”

Labour MP for York Central Rachael Maskell agreed, tweeting: “It’s untenable for the Duke of York to cling on to his title another day longer; this association with York must end.

“There’s a very serious allegation made against this man of privilege & entitlement.

“I’m working with agencies to tackle sexual violence & misogyny. #NotinYorksName.”

Andrew was made Duke of York on the day of his ­wedding to Sarah Ferguson, July 23, 1986.

The queen marked the royal marriage by giving her second son the dukedom – the highest rank in the British peerage – and he also became Baron Killyleagh.

The British monarch traditionally gives members of the royal family a title when they get married, with Prince William becoming the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry given the title the Duke of Sussex.

Meanwhile, a government minister has refused to confirm whether Andrew will still receive British taxpayer- funded security after having his royal patronages removed.

Security minister Damian Hinds could not confirm whether taxpayers will continue to fund Andrew’s security arrangements.

Speaking on LBC radio, Mr Hinds said: “Our security forces, the police and others do what they judge is necessary to protect our country, to protect people in it.”

He said it is a “long-standing – and I think correct – principle that we don’t talk about who and how in particular”.

The question of taxpayer- funded security for non-working royals was last raised when Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down.

When they made public their decision, their website suggested that the Home Office, through the Metropolitan Police, should continue to

provide protection for the couple and their young son, Archie.