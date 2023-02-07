Church of England ‘could consider human composting’ at funerals to help meet net-zero targets

The Church of England could consider “human composting” at Christian funerals to help meet net zero targets.

Bishops are considering establishing a consultation group to assess the “theological considerations” of alternative means of body disposal.

Only burial and cremation are currently available in the UK. However, environmentally friendly alternatives such as human composting – in which microbes are used to convert bodies into compost – and resomation – or “water cremation”, where the body is dissolved – are growing in popularity elsewhere.

In 2020, the General Synod, the Church’s legislative body, voted to set a target of carbon neutrality by 2030. In a question to the Synod ahead of this month’s conference, which began yesterday and runs until Thursday, the Revd Canon Andrew Dotchin, of the churches’ funerals group, asked if the Church had any “theological objections” to either resomation or human composting.

Replying on behalf of the Chair of the House of Bishops, the Bishop of Lichfield, the Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, suggested Canon Dotchin could help to organise “a small consultation... to look at this question in more detail and with ecumenical input”.

There is no law against resomation in the UK, but no water firm has so far granted permission for its drains to be used to dispose of human remains.