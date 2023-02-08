| 9.4°C Dublin

Church of England considering whether to make God gender-neutral

Tim Sigsworth

The Church of England is considering whether to stop referring to God as "he" after priests asked to be allowed to use gender-neutral terms instead.

The Church said it would launch a new project on the matter in the spring to decide whether to propose changes or not.

