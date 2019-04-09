Chocolatiers create fairyland themed egg the size of 844 Dairy Milk bars

Cadbury World chocolatiers have created a mouth-watering 2.5ft tall egg to celebrate Easter – the equivalent of 844 standard Dairy Milk bars.

Gail Deeley and Sian Patterson made the fairyland-themed egg over two days, which has a shell four centimetres thick.

Chocolatiers cast half a giant chocolate egg at Cadbury World in Birmingham that they are making to celebrate Easter. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday April 4, 2019. Photo: Aaron Chown PA Wire

The egg, weighing around 38kg, has been decorated with hand-piped flowers, blades of grass, fairies and a blossom tree.

The pair then fixed a collection of toadstools, fairy wings and a door leading into the tree with melted white chocolate.

The egg will be on display in Birmingham at Cadbury World’s Chocolate Making zone throughout its Easter celebrations, until April 28.

Chocolatiers decorate a giant chocolate egg at Cadbury World in Birmingham to celebrate Easter. Photo: Aaron Chown PA Wire

