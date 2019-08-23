Child dies after becoming unwell at Center Parcs sub-tropical indoor pool area

A child has died after becoming unwell at a Center Parcs.

Emergency services were called to the Longleat Forest holiday park in Wiltshire, UK at 3.39pm on Saturday.

The youngster was reportedly playing in the sub-tropical indoor pool area when he was taken ill.

A spokeswoman for Center Parcs said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that a young guest passed away after becoming unwell whilst at Longleat Forest."

Amid reports that people continued using the pool slides as the child was being treated, the spokesman added: "Our team responded professionally and appropriately in very challenging circumstances. They provided CPR, with the assistance of medically trained members of the public, until paramedics arrived and screened the area from view while the boy was being treated.

"At the family's request, we did not share any further information on the boy's condition until the family were comfortable with us doing so.

"We have remained in regular contact with the family throughout the week and they have passed on their gratitude to the team for the way they responded and the immediate medical care they provided."

South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust was called to the scene at 3.39pm on Saturday.

Two rapid response vehicles, an ambulance and an air ambulance attended.

An eyewitness told the Wiltshire Times that the child was playing in the sub-tropical indoor pool area.

They told the newspaper that three other children were in the water when the youngster was taken ill.

Online Editors