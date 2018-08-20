Chef Oliver in hot water over his 'jerk rice'

Jamie Oliver has been accused of "cultural appropriation" by a Labour front-bencher and ally of Jeremy Corbyn after he launched a new range of "punchy jerk rice".

The television chef was criticised for incorrectly using the label "jerk", which originates in Jamaica and usually applies to a spicy marinade for meat.

Dawn Butler, the shadow equalities minister, said that Mr Oliver's use of the term was not "appropriate".

She said that he should ask Levi Roots, the creator of jerk barbecue sauce Reggae Reggae, to teach him about it.

Masterclass

She said on Twitter: "I'm just wondering do you know what Jamaican jerk actually is? It's not just a word you put before stuff to sell products. Levi Roots should do a masterclass. Your jerk rice is not OK. This appropriation of Jamaica needs to stop."

The row began when Marti Burgess, the associate director of law firm Gregg Latchams, tweeted a picture of the "jerk rice" in her local supermarket.

Ms Burgess wrote: "OMG - this has sent me over the edge - jerk is a marinade and a method of cooking meat @jamieoliver why have you done this? You just can't have jerk rice."

