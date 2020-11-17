Cheap blood test could help save or improve cancer patients’ lives

'Study co-leader Professor Nicola Valeri said: "We have shown that a blood test can pick out just as well as a tissue biopsy cancer patients whose tumours are likely to respond to an important family of targeted drugs." (stock photo)

A simple blood test could detect which cancer patients are likely to benefit from targeted treatment, research suggests.

Patients with stomach or oesophageal cancer could be given a “liquid biopsy” scientists say is cheaper and less painful than more invasive tissue biopsies, to detect cancer DNA in the bloodstream.

This could reveal if those types of cancer are being driven by the presence of too many copies of a gene known as EGFR, researchers at the UK’s Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) and Royal Marsden NHS Trust said.

Comparing tissue and liquid biopsies, they concluded the latter could be used in future trials and in the clinic as a “simpler and more convenient screening tool” to pick out which people would most likely benefit from EGFR inhibitors like panitumumab.

The study also showed why previous trials, looking at whether targeted drugs and chemotherapy used together could be beneficial, had failed.

The research suggested EGFR inhibitors should never be used alongside the chemotherapy drug epirubicin as they appeared to cancel each other out.

The researchers said the results could have “major implications” for the design of future trials in gastro-oesophageal and other cancers, including breast cancer.

Having looked at a previous trial, scientists noted that of patients with abnormally high levels of EGFR, 78pc responded to chemotherapy on its own, but only 50pc to the panitumumab and chemotherapy combination.

Researchers also grew “mini tumours” in the lab – miniature replicas of patients’ tumours – and found anti-EGFR drugs, when given alongside epirubicin chemotherapy, cause the cancer cells to divide faster and increase tumour growth.

Study co-leader Professor Nicola Valeri said: “We have shown that a blood test can pick out just as well as a tissue biopsy cancer patients whose tumours are likely to respond to an important family of targeted drugs.

“That’s important because it is much faster, cheaper and more comfortable for patients to assess them with a blood test than taking a biopsy.

“Our study also showed it is important to avoid a combination of targeted drugs and chemotherapy we had hoped would be beneficial.

“We think some patients will benefit from just having targeted drug treatment, which we hope will allow them to live longer and with a better quality of life.”



Online Editors