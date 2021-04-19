Charles and William to hold summit on future of British monarchy

Prince Charles and Prince William will hold a summit to decide the future of the British monarchy over the next two generations following the death of Prince Philip.

In consultation with the queen, Britain’s next two kings will decide how many full-time working members the royal family should have, who they should be, and what they should do.

The death of Prince Philip has left the royal family with the immediate question of how or whether to redistribute his hundreds of patronages.

The decision by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to step back from royal duties, confirmed only last month after a one-year “review period”, has forced a rethink of who should support the sovereign in the most high-profile roles.

Royal insiders say the two matters cannot be decided in isolation. As any decisions now will have repercussions for decades to come, Prince Charles will take a leading role in the talks.

He has made it clear that Prince William, his own heir, should be involved at every stage because any major decisions taken by the 72-year-old heir apparent will last into Prince William’s reign.

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, who were more prominent than almost any other member of the royal family in the lead-up to Philip’s funeral, are expected to plug the gap left by Harry and Meghan.

Sophie (56) made the first public comments about his death, and she repeatedly visited Windsor Castle.

However, she and Edward already carry out a significant number of royal duties – 544 between them in the last full year before Covid struck – meaning they will not be able to absorb the full workload left by Harry and Meghan and also by Prince Andrew, who remains in effective retirement as a result of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Royal sources said Queen Elizabeth, Charles and William would discuss how the monarchy should evolve.

It had been at the top of the in-trays of both the queen and Charles since Harry and Meghan’s one-year review ended last month, but was put on hold because of the ill health and subsequent death of Prince Philip.

Charles has long favoured a streamlined monarchy modelled around a core of seven: Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip; Charles and wife Camilla; William and wife Kate; and Prince Harry.

Although Harry is not in the direct line of succession, his role would have been to support the monarch until the William’s children were old enough to take on royal duties themselves.

Royal sources said Charles and William, with the help of the queen, would now have to decide whether the monarchy should continue with its

traditional model of thousands of annual engagements, spread over a broad base of full-time and part-time working royals, or cut the number of engagements and patronages and use fewer members of the family.

A source said: “The question is whether you start off by deciding how many patronages and engagements there should be, and then work out how many people are needed, or if you decide how many people there should be, which will dictate how many engagements and patronages they can take on.”

