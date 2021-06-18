Charity calls Enid Blyton ‘xenophobic’ as Twitter users react

The work of Enid Blyton, one of Britain’s most cherished children’s authors, has been condemned as racist and xenophobic by a cultural foundation in the latest episode of Britain’s divisive culture wars.

The charity English Heritage, which places plaques on buildings once lived or worked in by famous individuals, updated the information associated with the plaque on the house the author lived in between 1920-1924.

“Blyton’s work has been criticised during her lifetime and after for its racism, xenophobia and lack of literary merit,” the website reads, citing a 1996 report from The Guardian that explores Blyton’s book The Little Black Doll.

In the book, the character of Sambo is only accepted once its “ugly black face” is washed “clean” by the rain.

English Heritage said yesterday its website provides readers with a “full picture” of those given a blue plaque.

Born in London in 1897, Blyton penned an estimated 700 books. Her most famous series include The Famous Five and The Secret Seven.

To many, she created countless classics, although allegations that her past work was problematic have been around for decades.

Read More

Blyton’s name became one of Britain’s top Twitter trends yesterday as many weighed in on the decision to label her work as offensive.

With the advent of the Black Lives Matter movement, there has been an increased impetus to re-examine aspects of Britain’s culture and history, which provoked a backlash that claims radical liberals are seeking to “cancel” emblematic aspects of the nation.

Following the string of protests across the country last summer, British Heritage announced it would be reviewing its collection of almost 1,000 blue plaques, as local government began working to address controversial statues and street names.

On social media, many defended the author, arguing that her work was a product of the time it was created in.

Blyton’s official website says her books are “at the heart of every childhood”, a sentiment many fans echoed online.

“I refuse to accept any criticism of Enid Blyton. I refuse to cancel how my childhood was shaped, with thrilling adventures, mysteries,” wrote author Aseem Chhabra, adding, “I cannot forget the way these books fired my imagination, gave me so much joy.”

© Washington Post