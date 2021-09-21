Character of James Bond should not be played by a woman, says Craig

James Bond should not be played by a woman and writers should create female roles instead, Daniel Craig has said.

Craig previously said that he “cannot see any reason why ultimately a woman, cannot play the James Bond character”.

But in a new interview to promote No Time To Die, his final outing as 007, he appeared to have changed his tune.

Asked if he supported the idea of “a more diverse appointment” as the next Bond, Craig replied: “The answer to that is very simple. There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”

In the interview with Radio Times, Craig was seated alongside Barbara Broccoli, the Bond producer who has made her feelings on the subject clear: “James Bond can be of any colour, but he is male,” she said last year.

No Time To Die will feature a black woman in the role of 007 – albeit temporarily. At the beginning of the film, Bond has left active service and his status is taken by a character called Nomi, played by Lashana Lynch.

Craig also has a young daughter in the film, from his relationship with Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux), which has led some fans to speculate that she could grow up to inherit the mantle.

Although this will be the first Bond film produced in the #MeToo era, the actor insisted: “We’re very conscious of what’s going on in the world at the moment, but we’re still storytellers. We’re not trying to shove a political message down anybody’s throats.”

No Time To Die is released on September 30.

