Chaos reigns at BBC as staff stand with Lineker for second day amid signs the presenter could soon be back in hot seat

It was heralded as the BBC’s biggest humiliation in years, but when a dramatically altered version of Match of the Day aired on Saturday night, it proved an unlikely ratings hit.

The bizarre upsurge in viewers came amid signs yesterday the impasse between Gary Lineker and his BBC employer is nearing an end with the presenter poised to return to work this week.

Lineker himself tried to keep a low profile yesterday by refusing to comment to reporters outside his London home while taking the dog for a walk.

But the BBC said last night that talks with the former footballer were “moving in the right direction”. There “are hopes of a resolution soon, but not all issues are ‘fully resolved’ at this stage”, according to BBC News.

BBC director general Tim Davie said at the weekend he wanted to see the presenter back on air after he was suspended on Friday for comparing the language used by British government politicians about its asylum crackdown to that used in 1930s Germany.

It is not known whether Lineker was one of the 500,000 extra viewers who tuned in to see the smouldering remains of his Saturday night show.

The programme – shorn of the traditional title music, presenter, pundits and commentators – had squashed six matches into 20 minutes and did not call itself Match of the Day.

Instead, Premier League Highlights was viewed on BBC One by 2.6 million people, compared with 2.1 million who tuned in for Match of the Day the week before. It was a strange twist in an increasingly surreal saga that led yesterday to the BBC’s schedule being ripped up for a second day as hosts and presenters refused to show up for football programmes in a display of solidarity with Lineker.

However, the impasse between the two sides had not been broken in time for yesterday’s Premier League and Women’s Super League (WSL) fixtures, throwing plans into disarray on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Radio 5 Live.

Few things better captured the chaos engulfing the schedule than 10 yawning seconds of silence after the opening music at the start of WSL coverage.

It was the crunch fixture of the season: Chelsea taking on the league leaders Manchester United, who were just a point ahead of them at the top of the WSL. But the BBC was unable to offer any pre-match coverage after its on-air talent refused to appear.

Coverage of the match started 10 minutes late, with the familiar Match of the Day music in the opening sequence fading to a shot of Kingsmeadow stadium – and only the sound of the crowd. After an awkward pause, the voice of Nigel Adderley began to commentate. Mr Adderley is not a BBC commentator, but provided coverage for the WSL’s international feed, which was bought as an emergency measure for BBC Two.

BBC Two got around its shortage of presenters by filling the 15-minute half-time break with highlights of last weekend’s League Cup final between Chelsea and Arsenal.

Radio listeners hoping to hear pre-match coverage ahead of the day’s football on BBC Radio 5 Live were instead greeted by two uninterrupted hours of a podcast series called Sport’s Strangest Crimes.

Fortunately, by 2pm the BBC had managed to cobble together enough staff to provide coverage of its two scheduled Premier League games on 5 Live. Ahead of kick off, commentator Alistair Bruce-Ball said: “I want to reiterate what we said ahead of our football coverage yesterday.

“I know you’ll all appreciate this is a difficult time for BBC Sport and for all those who work in the department, and we hope it all gets resolved as soon as possible.

“It’s been a very difficult decision to make personally, I can assure you it’s not been taken lightly, but I’m a BBC staff member, I’m a radio commentator for this station and, just like yesterday, we are here to provide our football service to you, our audience.”

Before the 4.30pm game between Newcastle and Wolves, Pat Nevin, a 5 Live pundit, said he had told the BBC he would agree to cover the game only if he could address the Lineker row.

He told listeners: “There’s a dichotomy between free speech for us and due impartiality at the BBC – we know that – it’s where you draw the lines. Those lines have been far too blurred for the staff and the public, we need clarification, contracts must be clear for everyone.

“It’s unfair, from Gary Lineker to every match reporter, there must be debate and there must be consultation – not just edicts from on high.”

The problems for the station did not end there, however. The popular phone-in show 606 – hosted by Robbie Savage and Christ Sutton – was cancelled for a second day in a row, leaving a gap to be filled at 6.30pm.

Last night’s Match of the Day 2 was due to run for only 15 minutes in a similar format to the Saturday-night show.

However, the BBC did not experience similar disruption for its coverage of the Six Nations rugby, which ran as planned on BBC One, hosted by Gabby Logan.

Former BBC executive Peter Salmon, who was previously controller of BBC One and director of sport, told the channel’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that the situation was “complex” and Lineker was a “major figure”. He added: “Twenty-five years in Match Of The Day – he’s more than just a TV presenter, he’s a national figure.

“He’s got views, he’s got passions, he’s been involved in looking after Ukrainian refugees. It may be that Gary’s outgrown the job and the role in the BBC.

“Twenty-five years in, before that Des Lynam, Gary took over, he’s been brilliant. Sometimes there’s a point at which you cross the line.

“I think they’ve got to take action pretty quickly. It doesn’t help the chairman of the BBC himself is slacked to one side in this process and there’s a bit of an issue.

“Tim Davie is isolated in some ways; he needs to come home and grip this now. We need him back running the ship.”

Former BBC director-general Mark Thompson said he believed Mr Davie could survive the impartiality row surrounding Lineker.

Asked by Kuenssberg whether he thought Lineker would be back soon, he replied: “I hope so.”

On whether the TV pundit should apologise, he said: “I don’t agree with his comments and I personally think that he was wrong to say what he said, but I don’t think it’s for me to decide how that issue is resolved.”