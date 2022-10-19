Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week after he swore at Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker following an interview.

A statement from the broadcaster said: "Channel 4 has a strict code of conduct for all its employees, including its programming teams and on-air presenters, and takes any breaches seriously.

"Following an off-air incident, Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week."

Guru-Murthy will not now return to Channel 4 News before November 4, due to a pre-existing week of leave.

During an off-air moment after his exchange with Mr Baker, Guru-Murthy was heard to say: "What a c***."

He later tweeted: "After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air.

"While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly.

"I have reached out to Steve Baker to say sorry."

In an interview with Times Radio, Baker said that sacking Guru-Murthy would be a "service to the public" if he was found to be in breach of his code of conduct.

"I had an interview earlier with a journalist I don't have a great deal of regard for who I felt was misrepresenting the situation through the construction of his question, which I called out, I think live on air, or I thought it was a pre-record," he said.

"And he clearly didn't like that, quite right, too. But I'd be quite honest, I spent a long time live on air, calling him out on his conduct as a journalist and glad to do so any time.

"But it's most unfortunate that he's sworn on air like that. If it's in breach of his code of conduct, I do hope they sack him - it would be a service to the public."

Baker later replied to Guru-Murthy's tweet, accepting the apology and saying he "appreciated" the gesture.