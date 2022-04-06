Channel 4 being privatised as ‘payback’ for criticism, says Tory MP

A man walks by Channel 4 Television studios in London, after the government decided to privatise the publicly-owned broadcaster, in London. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

A woman rides in an elevator at Channel 4 Television studios in London, after the government decided to privatise the publicly-owned broadcaster, in London. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

A Tory MP has questioned if the British government’s plans to forge forward with the privatisation of Channel 4 are “revenge”, adding that many Tories believe the move is “payback time” for “biased coverage”.

In a string of tweets, Julian Knight addressed what he said was the “elephant in the room” as he tweeted: “Is this being done for revenge for Channel 4’s biased coverage of the likes of Brexit and personal attacks on the PM?

“The timing of the announcement 7pm, coinciding with Channel 4 news, was very telling...”

His tweets follow Monday’s confirmation that the government plans to proceed with plans to privatise the broadcaster, with reports saying the sale plans will be set out in a white paper later in April and will be included in a new Media Bill for spring 2023.

Mr Knight, who is the chairman of the UK’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS), said the views in his tweets were his own and not those of the “committee more generally”.

He wrote “...it’s crucial the Government protects the prominence of all public service broadcasting through the new media bill, in order to give the likes of a new privatised Channel 4 a head start.

“Undoubtedly, across much of the party, there is a feeling of payback time and the word privatisation tickles the ivories of many. The money is irrelevant – equivalent to four days’ national debt interest – so it must be used to support skills in creative sectors.

“So, to sum up. Privatisation – even for some wrong reasons – can work for C4 but must be part of a thorough overhaul of all public service broadcasting. If this is in the media bill I will support the Government. Finally, these are my views not those of the committee more generally.”

Similarly, former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said the announcement marked the “opposite of levelling up”.

In a tweet, she added: “Channel 4 is publicly owned, not publicly funded. It doesn’t cost the taxpayer a penny.

“It also, by charter, commissions content but doesn’t make/own its own. It’s one of the reasons we have such a thriving indy sector in places like Glasgow.”

Former culture secretary Jeremy Hunt told Times Radio he was “uneasy” about the Channel 4 privatisation.

The channel is currently owned by the government and receives its funding from advertising.

Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio replied to a tweet from Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries in which he cautioned that the sale of Channel 4 would “inflict huge damage on homegrown creative companies, all to silence a critical news outlet, and, as if it even needs mentioning, make a few quid for their mates while they’re about it”.

During a select committee hearing in November last year, Ms Dorries claimed the broadcaster was in “receipt of public money” when discussing the future of the channel.

Playwright James Graham also responded to Ms Dorries, tweeting: “A solution without a problem.

“Channel 4 was the best of all worlds: a public service, paid for by advertisers. Programming for public good not private profit.

“We don’t need more US-style streamers – a bloated bubble soon to burst – but we’ll miss TV owned by & for us when its gone.”