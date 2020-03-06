Joseph McCann had a history of violence and threats towards his partners

Probation, police and prison authorities in the UK were warned of the risk a serial rapist posed eight years before he carried out a sex attack spree, an official review found.

Joseph McCann was handed 33 life sentences and jailed for a minimum term of 30 years in December for the string of attacks on 11 women and children last year.

But officials were warned as early as 2011 he had the hallmarks of a sex offender. Probation officers later missed eight chances to keep him behind bars.

Described by his sentencing judge as a "classic psychopath", the 34-year-old convicted burglar had been freed after a probation service error two months before he embarked on the cocaine and vodka-fuelled rampage.

The review said at a meeting of police, probation and prison officials in 2011, "police shared information which dated back to 2003 suggesting McCann might pose a risk of sexual harm and exploitation to teenage girls".

Alan Collins, one of the lawyers representing McCann's victims, said: "It's horrific to think that all of this was completely avoidable. They placed McCann's interests ahead of those of the general public."

While he had no convictions for sexual offences, McCann had a history of violence and threats towards his partners.

Crimes included escaping custody by grabbing and threatening a female security guard with a plastic knife, possessing a blade, robbery and two burglaries.

Over 15 days in April 2019, McCann abducted, raped and assaulted victims aged between 11 and 71 in Watford, London and the north west.

He was found guilty of 37 charges relating to 11 victims, including eight rapes, false imprisonment and kidnap.

