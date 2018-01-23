CCTV shows teenager being flung across high street in 'shocking' hit-and-run

A 19-year-old man is "lucky to be alive" after being hurled around 20 meters in a hit-and-run in Derby that police have described as "shocking".

Officers have released footage showing the teenager being flung high into the air before hitting the kerb and skidding for a couple of meters.

The victim has been left in a wheelchair and is currently unable to walk following the crash on November 5. Derbyshire Constabulary said it is trying to locate the driver, who was believed to be in an Audi A3 and did not stop at the scene.

Officers said the victim did not have a chance to get out of the way of the car, described as travelling at "considerable speed", as he was crossing Normanton Road, in Derby, at around 7.30pm. The footage also shows horrified witnesses rushing to try and help him after he was left lying motionless on a pavement in front of a shop.

Police said the victim now faces a battle to recover from his injuries, which were described as “life-changing”. Superintendent Adrian Gascoyne said: "The man involved in this collision was just crossing the road when he was struck by a car travelling at considerable speed.

"The footage shows just how shocking the collision was. He is lucky to be alive and although he survived, he was left with serious injuries and now faces a long spell of rehabilitation. "It is absolutely essential that we bring the people responsible to justice. I would call on anyone who has information to watch the footage and put yourself in the shoes of the victim, his friends and family.

"If you know who was driving that car, or if you know where the car is now, please get in touch. Even if you just have a suspicion, that piece of the jigsaw could be the one we need."

Detectives are asking the public to get in touch if they know someone who has a dark, possibly grey Audi A3, which had bumper, bonnet and windscreen damage around November 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the collision investigation unit on 101, quoting reference 17000480371, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Telegraph.co.uk