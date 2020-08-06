Caroline Flack death recorded as suicide - inquest

A coroner has described how tragic television presenter Caroline Flack suffered worsening mental health amid concerns about media coverage surrounding her forthcoming assault trial.

Mary Hassell said the 40-year-old former Love Island and X Factor host had a history of "fluctuating" mental health, which friends said deteriorated following her arrest for allegedly assaulting boyfriend Lewis Burton.

A psychiatrist who also examined Flack after her arrest in December 2019 said he had concerns regarding the likely impact of the ongoing court case on her mental state. She had also attempted suicide in the months before her death.

Flack was found at her home in Stoke Newington, north-east London, on February 15 2020. She had met with her lawyers the previous day, who confirmed the assault trial had not been dropped despite their application to have it thrown out.

Recording a determination of suicide, Ms Hassell said: "Caroline had fluctuating mental ill health, she had had struggles in the past.

"She had had difficulties. In spite of the fact she may have led - to some - a charmed life, actually the more famous she got, the more some of these difficulties increased - she had to deal with the media in a way most of us don't."

Ms Hassell said the alleged assault "was played out in the national press", something which was "incredibly difficult for her".

The coroner said: "She faced the prospect of not working in the job she loved, losing a great deal.

"I find the reason for her taking her life was she now knew she was being prosecuted for certainty, and she knew she would face the media, press, publicity - it would all come down upon her.

"To me that's it in essence."

Flack's mother, Chris Flack, who was watching proceedings via video link, told the coroner she "totally" agreed with the determination.

Mrs Flack said: "I think you got it spot on.

"We know you are not allowed to say certain things and it's up to us if we want to take it any further, and we don't.

"You're spot on."

If you have been affected by any issues raised in this article, you can contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

PA Media