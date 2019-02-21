Cardiff's deal for player killed in plane crash not valid, says lawyer

Emiliano Sala signed a potentially invalid contract with Cardiff City in the days before he died when his light aircraft crashed, it has emerged.

Lawyers working on behalf of the Premier League have written to the Welsh club this week confirming that their record signing was not fully registered to play in the competition last month.

This remarkable latest twist further muddies a legal row over whether Cardiff should pay Nantes the full €17m transfer fee for the Argentine forward.

Sala's problematic contract came to light after Cardiff sought clarification as part of an attempt to stave off threatened legal action by Nantes over freezing of payments.

It is understood Sala's Cardiff contract was deemed non-compliant with Premier League rules and was returned to them for him to sign an amended one.

Neither the club nor the league would comment last night on the nature of the discrepancies, though it is understood that such issues are not uncommon.

Cardiff plan to use Sala's Premier League registration status to argue he was not their player when he died a month ago. They have also written to Nantes seeking evidence that the French club had fully deregistered the Argentine prior to the January 21 crash.

As of yesterday, Nantes had yet to carry out threats issued earlier this month of legal action against Cardiff if the latter did not pay the first instalment of Sala's transfer fee. Sala, whose body was recovered from plane wreckage two weeks ago, died from "head and trunk injuries".

Pilot David Ibbotson is still missing but searches are set to be resumed for his body.

The Welsh club is continuing to build a negligence case against their French counterparts over the crash.

More than one source said their case had been strengthened by an explosive interview given by Willie McKay this week in which he confirmed that his agent son, Mark, had been contracted to work for Nantes.

The McKays, who helped broker Sala's deal, arranged his trips to Cardiff and back during transfer talks and the club plan to hold Nantes vicariously liable as a result if an official report finds that any flight regulations were breached on January 21.

That could include rules governing safety equipment.

