Two people have been injured after a car hit pedestrians outside a London mosque.

Car incident outside London Mosque 'not being treated as terror-related'

Officers were called to the Oxgate Lane, Cricklewood, north west London, after reports a car collided with people at around 00.35 am on Wednesday, Scotland Yard said.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The force said the driver failed to stop and that officers are "keeping an open mind as to the cause of the collision".

It is not being treated as terror-related, the Met said.

