Car crashes into security barriers outside UK Houses of Parliament
Independent.ie
A car has crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament, images on social media show.
Police have said a number of pedestrians were injured in the incident, their condition is as yet unknown.
Scotland Yard said a man has been arrested.
More to follow....
Online Editors