Tuesday 14 August 2018

Car crashes into security barriers outside UK Houses of Parliament

Police activity on Millbank, in central London, after a car crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. Tuesday August 14, 2018. Sam Lister/PA Wire
A car has crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament, images on social media show.

Police have said a number of pedestrians were injured in the incident, their condition is as yet unknown.

Scotland Yard said a man has been arrested.

More to follow....

 

