| 7.2°C Dublin

Close

Cancer vaccine trials to start in UK ‘by autumn’

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Joe Pinkstone

Cancer vaccine trials will start in the UK this year after the government signed a deal with BioNTech, the company that created the mRNA technology behind the Pfizer Covid jab.

The agreement will enable BioNTech to conduct cutting-edge clinical trials in the UK with British patients set to be enrolled in trials as soon as this autumn.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]

Most Watched

Privacy