Cancer vaccine trials to start in UK ‘by autumn’

Cancer vaccine trials will start in the UK this year after the government signed a deal with BioNTech, the company that created the mRNA technology behind the Pfizer Covid jab.

The agreement will enable BioNTech to conduct cutting-edge clinical trials in the UK with British patients set to be enrolled in trials as soon as this autumn.

The so-called cancer vaccines are not preventative but are instead therapeutic tools designed to fight established disease and advanced tumours.

BioNTech created the world’s first authorised mRNA vaccine for the coronavirus in 2020. It works by injecting a person with a small piece of genetic code to create a specific immune response.

It was found to be safe and extremely effective at protecting against severe disease from Covid-19, and updated Omicron-specific jabs are now being rolled out to over-50s.

Britain was the first country to give people the BioNTech vaccine as a result of the rapid approval from the MHRA, recommendation from the JCVI and distribution by the NHS. These pandemic-forged relationships have led to the company investing money to conduct mRNA vaccine research in Britain.

It is understood that a lab of around 70 scientists will be created in Cambridge to spearhead the research while the firm will also set up a London-based office as its UK headquarters.

The offices and labs will be ready to start in the coming months ahead of people being enrolled in cancer vaccine trials by September. Patients will be recruited by the company for the trials via the Cancer Vaccine Launch Pad, which is being created by the NHS and Genomics England, and will help researchers find ideal candidates for various drugs.

Multiple forms of cancer, including breast, lung and pancreatic, will be targeted by BioNTech’s vaccine technology, as well as Covid, malaria and TB. It is hoped the technology will be found to be safe and effective, embedded into standard care and 10,000 doses given to UK patients by 2030.

The announcement of the BioNTech agreement comes less than a month after it was confirmed the UK had signed a deal with the world’s other premier mRNA medicines manufacturer, Moderna, to make mRNA vaccines in the UK. The two contracts ally Britain with the world’s two most prominent mRNA vaccine companies in the world and will ensure access for Britons to breakthrough immunisations and treatments.

Health secretary Steve Barclay said: “This partnership will mean that, from as early as September, our patients will be among the first to participate in trials and tests to provide targeted, personalised and precision treatments using transformative new therapies.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)