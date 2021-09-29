Cancer patients’ appointments cancelled because of UK fuel shortages

Fuel pumps out of use at a deserted petrol station forecourt in Bradley, West Yorkshire. Photo: Danny Lawson /PA Wire

Cancer patients have had vital appointments delayed because of the UK’s fuel crisis, it has emerged, following calls for NHS staff to be given priority at petrol stations.

Hospitals said there was not enough fuel to bring in patients for consultations after petrol pumps ran dry, motorists continued to queue for hours to fill up and one driver was filmed threatening a fellow motorist with a knife.

UK ministers last night formally approved plans to bring in the Army following days of chaos, with around 150 military drivers expected to be ready to drive fuel trucks to petrol stations within days.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, breaking his days-long silence on the crisis, yesterday moved to calm fears by saying there were signs the worst was over, and insisted plans were in place to ensure there were no shortages at Christmas.

Charities and health leaders warned that the scale of panic buying was already putting lives at risk after cancer appointments at University College Hospital (UCLH) – one of London’s largest hospitals – were postponed. A spokesman said a “small number” of non-urgent appointments were being rearranged.

“Owing to the national fuel supply we are rearranging a small number of outpatient appointments over the next few days for patients who are due to be brought into our hospitals by our non-emergency patient transport provider, offering virtual appointments where possible,” he said.

Consultants were prevented from coming into work, while appointments were also cancelled in Portsmouth.

Last week a UK report warned it could take a decade to clear the backlog of cancer treatments that built up during the pandemic.

