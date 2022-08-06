Cancer campaigner Deborah James’s husband shares details of her final moments

UK cancer campaigner Deborah James’ widower, Sebastien, has revealed details of her last moments before she died.

Ms James died in June aged 40, six years after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.

During her final months, Ms James was honoured with a damehood that was presented to her by the Duke of Cambridge at her family home.

She also opened the Bowel Babe Fund to raise money for cancer research. Donations to the fund surpasssed £7m following her death.

In a new interview with The Sun, her husband said Ms James had passed away peacefully while holding his hand.

Describing their final moments together, he said: “I kissed her on the head. I told her how much I loved her, that I would look after the kids and the last thing I said to her was that I was so proud of her.

“Then she slipped away. She had an incredibly peaceful death, if there was a way to die well, then she managed it. At the very end, it was quite spiritual.”

The couple married in 2008 and have two children together, a son Hugo (14) and daughter Eloise (12).

An intimate funeral for Ms James took place at St Mary’s Church in Barnes, west London on July 20, during which Sebastien and Hugo were seen carrying her coffin.

The service was attended by family and friends, including celebrities Lorraine Kelly and Giovanna Fletcher.

Ms Kelly later revealed that Ms James had planned her own funeral before her death.

“She is remarkable. It was beautiful, so beautiful, such a celebration of an amazing, amazing woman,” Ms Kelly said during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

“There were a lot of tears and there really was genuinely a lot of laughs too, so it was great. She planned it all and it was perfection, as you would expect.”