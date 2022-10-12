Camilla will be crowned alongside King Charles in May 2023 coronation

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, at a reception in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. Photo: WPA Pool

The coronation of Britain’s King Charles’s will be held on Saturday, May 6 next year, Buckingham Palace announced yesterday. The Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned alongside him.

The deeply religious affair will take place in London’s Westminster Abbey, eight months after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Buckingham Palace said the ceremony will be “rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry” but also “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future”.

Charles III will be anointed with holy oil, receive the orb, coronation ring and sceptre, be crowned with St Edward’s Crown and blessed during the historic ceremony.

Camilla will also be anointed with holy oil and crowned, just like the Queen Mother was when she was crowned queen in 1937.

Read More

Officials said the ceremony, to be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions.

Charles’s coronation is expected to be on a smaller scale than his mother’s coronation in 1953, with suggestions that it could last just one hour rather than over three.

It is expected to be more inclusive of multi-faith Britain than past coronations but will be an Anglican service.

Guest numbers will be reduced from 8,000 to around 2,000, with peers expected to wear suits instead of ceremonial robes, and a number of rituals, such as the presentation of gold ingots, axed.

Coronations have not traditionally been held on a weekend, with Queen Elizabeth’s taking place on a Tuesday. Buckingham Palace has yet to comment on whether there will be any arrangements for a bank holiday.

The Queen Consort will be crowned and take her place on a throne.

Queen Elizabeth on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee in February, endorsed Camilla, who is Charles’ second wife, to be known as Queen Consort when the time came.