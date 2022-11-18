Camilla in tribute to her ‘dear mother in law’ Queen Elizabeth

Queen Consort Camilla during a reception for winners of the Commonwealth Essay Competition yesterday. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

King Charles’s wife Camilla spoke of her “dear mother-in-law” yesterday in her first speech since the death of Queen Elizabeth.

She spoke of the late monarch’s “enduring love” for the Commonwealth and said the messages of condolence that had poured in from around the world had helped to “heal, reassure and offer hope” in the midst of grief.

The 75-year-old was speaking at a Buckingham Palace reception for winners of the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition, the world’s oldest international writing contest for schools, established in 1883.

“I cannot begin without paying tribute to my dear mother-in-law, her late majesty, who is much in our thoughts today and who is so greatly missed by us all,” Camilla said.

“She had been patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society since 1952 and throughout her remarkable reign, its vision to improve the lives and prospects of all Commonwealth citizens remained, as you know, very close to her heart.”

Camilla praised the talent of young writers from across the Commonwealth and paid tribute to the power of literacy and language in being able to bring people together.

The theme of this year’s essay competition was “Our Commonwealth” and the queen consort said that many entrants had explored inspirational leadership.

Nelson Mandela’s huge influence and respect for the late queen’s “family of nations” also proved a popular topic.

Camilla said the late South African leader was a man who “understood the power of language”, describing how he wrote speeches and letters from prison during apartheid “that would change his country, his continent and the globe forever”.

Extracts from the winning entries, drawn from the UK, New Zealand, Australia and India, were read by four Royal Commonwealth Society ambassadors: Ben Okri, the novelist and poet; singer Alexandra Burke; actress Ayesha Dharker; and Geri Horner, the former Spice Girl.

Camilla has been vice-patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society since 2018.

